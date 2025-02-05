Left Menu

China Extends Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Potato Starch

China will extend anti-dumping duties on EU-imported potato starch for another five years, maintaining tariffs set between 12.6% to 56.7% since 2011. This decision follows a final review indicating potential risks of continued dumping. The tariffs impact companies like France's Roquette Freres and Germany's Avebe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:55 IST
China Extends Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Potato Starch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has announced the extension of anti-dumping duties on potato starch imports from the European Union for an additional five years, the Commerce Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

These tariffs, initially imposed in 2007 and adjusted in 2011 to range between 12.6% and 56.7%, take effect from Thursday, ensuring continued protection for China's domestic potato starch industry.

A thorough review, prompted by an application from China's industry, confirmed that lifting these measures could lead to a resurgence of potato starch dumping from the EU. The duties affect major European producers like France's Roquette Freres, the Netherlands' Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe (Royal Avebe), and Germany's Avebe Kartoffelstarkefabrik Prignitz/Wendland GmbH. Additionally, China is investigating EU dairy and pork imports concerning subsidy and dumping issues, a move seen as counteraction to the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025