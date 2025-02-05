China Extends Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Potato Starch

China has announced the extension of anti-dumping duties on potato starch imports from the European Union for an additional five years, the Commerce Ministry revealed on Wednesday.

These tariffs, initially imposed in 2007 and adjusted in 2011 to range between 12.6% and 56.7%, take effect from Thursday, ensuring continued protection for China's domestic potato starch industry.

A thorough review, prompted by an application from China's industry, confirmed that lifting these measures could lead to a resurgence of potato starch dumping from the EU. The duties affect major European producers like France's Roquette Freres, the Netherlands' Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe (Royal Avebe), and Germany's Avebe Kartoffelstarkefabrik Prignitz/Wendland GmbH. Additionally, China is investigating EU dairy and pork imports concerning subsidy and dumping issues, a move seen as counteraction to the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle exports.

