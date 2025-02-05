China Extends Anti-Dumping Duties on EU Potato Starch
China will extend anti-dumping duties on EU-imported potato starch for another five years, maintaining tariffs set between 12.6% to 56.7% since 2011. This decision follows a final review indicating potential risks of continued dumping. The tariffs impact companies like France's Roquette Freres and Germany's Avebe.
China has announced the extension of anti-dumping duties on potato starch imports from the European Union for an additional five years, the Commerce Ministry revealed on Wednesday.
These tariffs, initially imposed in 2007 and adjusted in 2011 to range between 12.6% and 56.7%, take effect from Thursday, ensuring continued protection for China's domestic potato starch industry.
A thorough review, prompted by an application from China's industry, confirmed that lifting these measures could lead to a resurgence of potato starch dumping from the EU. The duties affect major European producers like France's Roquette Freres, the Netherlands' Coöperatie Koninklijke Avebe (Royal Avebe), and Germany's Avebe Kartoffelstarkefabrik Prignitz/Wendland GmbH. Additionally, China is investigating EU dairy and pork imports concerning subsidy and dumping issues, a move seen as counteraction to the EU's tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump says he could impose 25 pc tariff on Canada, Mexico starting Feb 1, but doesn't give date on China tariffs, AP reports ARI ARI
Dollar Surges Amid Speculation of New Tariffs
Market Turbulence as Trump Proposes Tariffs
Trump's Tack on Trade: Tariffs or Exports
Trump Teases Universal Tariffs Amid Economic Strategy Talks