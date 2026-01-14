Fadnavis Unleashes Controversy with 'Vote Jihad' Comments Ahead of Civic Polls

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sparked controversy with his remarks on the eve of upcoming civic corporations polls, claiming that minorities have been used as 'vote machines' by opposition parties.

Speaking to PTI Videos, Fadnavis criticized the alliance between Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS president Raj Thackeray, asserting that their coalition would not impact the BJP-led Mahayuti's chances in the elections.

Emphasizing the BJP's commitment to Marathi voters, Fadnavis accused Uddhav of abandoning Hindutva and predicted a Marathi, Hindu BJP mayor for Mumbai following the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)