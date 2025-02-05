Trade Tensions and AI Surge Shape China's Market Landscape
China's markets experienced pressure as a new trade dispute with the US and developments in artificial intelligence sectors affected stocks and currency. While Trump's tariffs were lower than expected, China's AI sector, led by DeepSeek, saw gains. Investors are keenly observing China's economic strategies and US-China negotiations.
China's financial markets grappled with the impact of a fresh trade dispute with the United States and upheavals in the global AI sector as they reopened after a week-long hiatus.
Despite lower-than-anticipated tariffs announced by President Trump, Hong Kong witnessed rallies in Chinese stocks.
Investors showed a cautious optimism as focus shifts to Beijing's potential moves to bolster confidence amid tensions.
