Left Menu

Trade Tensions and AI Surge Shape China's Market Landscape

China's markets experienced pressure as a new trade dispute with the US and developments in artificial intelligence sectors affected stocks and currency. While Trump's tariffs were lower than expected, China's AI sector, led by DeepSeek, saw gains. Investors are keenly observing China's economic strategies and US-China negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:24 IST
Trade Tensions and AI Surge Shape China's Market Landscape
Europe's main stocks index Image Credit:

China's financial markets grappled with the impact of a fresh trade dispute with the United States and upheavals in the global AI sector as they reopened after a week-long hiatus.

Despite lower-than-anticipated tariffs announced by President Trump, Hong Kong witnessed rallies in Chinese stocks.

Investors showed a cautious optimism as focus shifts to Beijing's potential moves to bolster confidence amid tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025