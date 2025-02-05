PM Modi's Divine Connection in Prayagraj: A Snan to Remember

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share highlights of his spiritually significant visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister posted a video along with the caption, 'Here are highlights from a very divine visit to Prayagraj.'

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took part in the 'Snan' at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. He described the experience as a 'moment of divine connection,' emphasizing the spiritual devotion he felt, akin to the millions of other devotees.

The Prime Minister's visit coincided with the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, celebrated as the world's largest spiritual gathering. Modi also inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. As of February 4, over 382 million bathers have participated since the festival's commencement.

