PM Modi's Divine Connection in Prayagraj: A Snan to Remember

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared moments from his spiritually uplifting visit to Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The visit featured his participation in a holy Snan at the Triveni Sangam, offering prayers and inaugurating development projects aimed at enhancing the infrastructure for devotees attending the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025.

Updated: 05-02-2025 17:57 IST
PM Modi's Divine Connection in Prayagraj: A Snan to Remember
Screengrab of the video shared by PM Modi (Photo/X @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share highlights of his spiritually significant visit to Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister posted a video along with the caption, 'Here are highlights from a very divine visit to Prayagraj.'

Earlier in the day, PM Modi took part in the 'Snan' at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. He described the experience as a 'moment of divine connection,' emphasizing the spiritual devotion he felt, akin to the millions of other devotees.

The Prime Minister's visit coincided with the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025, celebrated as the world's largest spiritual gathering. Modi also inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore. As of February 4, over 382 million bathers have participated since the festival's commencement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

