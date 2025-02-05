Left Menu

Canada's Economic Leaders Unite to Chart a New Course

Canadian business and labor leaders will convene in Toronto to discuss strategies for economic diversification amid U.S. tariff threats. The meeting, aimed at reducing reliance on U.S. trade, will focus on enhancing Canadian prosperity through internal trade improvements and export market diversification.

Canadian business and labor leaders are set to gather in Toronto this Friday for discussions on trade diversification and economic fortification in response to looming U.S. tariff threats, announced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump recently postponed tariffs on Canadian exports by 30 days, seeking concessions on border and crime enforcement in return. This move highlights the urgent need for Canada to reduce its heavy reliance on the U.S., which accounts for 75% of Canadian goods and services exports.

Trudeau emphasized that the one-day summit aims to align stakeholders in trade, business, public policy, and organized labor to forge a long-term prosperity agenda. Participants will investigate ways to expand Canada's economy domestically, diversify its export markets, and rejuvenate productivity. Concerns persist over internal trade barriers and lengthy permitting processes within Canada's provinces, which hinder the development of major projects like mines and oil pipelines.

Rethinking AI safety: Why context matters in agent security

Web accessibility gaps in the Global South: Who gets left behind?

Caught on camera? The hidden risks of geolocation data for at-risk users

Do provocations make AI users think more critically?

