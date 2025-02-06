Left Menu

Market Jitters: Mixed Signals Amid Trade War and Earnings

U.S. stocks displayed mixed results, influenced by earnings reports and economic data, amidst easing concerns over a global trade war. The S&P 500 rose, but the Nasdaq lagged due to Alphabet's poor earnings, raising questions about AI investments. Meanwhile, fluctuating Treasury yields reflected ongoing market uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 01:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:42 IST
U.S. stocks ended the day with mixed results on Wednesday, as varying earnings reports and economic data offset fears of an expanding global trade war. While both the S&P 500 and Dow Jones made gains, the Nasdaq saw a slight decline attributed to Alphabet's underwhelming earnings performance, casting doubts about artificial intelligence investment payoffs.

Economic and market volatility was highlighted by unpredictable trade policies under the Trump administration, with solid private payrolls figures being counterbalanced by a weaker services sector performance. Notably, the expanding U.S. trade deficit added to market concerns.

In financial movements, Treasury yields hit their lowest since mid-December, reflecting investor anxiety over trade conflicts and disappointing services data. Additionally, a decline in oil prices and fluctuations in currency exchange rates underscored wider market uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

