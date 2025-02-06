Trump's Controversial Proposal: Gaza as an International Beach Resort

In a contentious proposal, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested transforming the Gaza Strip into an international beach resort by relocating its Palestinian residents. This vision aligns with an idea previously floated by his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Critics across the globe have expressed shock, labelling the plan effectively as ethnic cleansing and a potential violation of international law. Past attempts to promote peace and redevelopment in the region have yet to yield tangible results, contributing to skepticism over the feasibility of such a project.

Trump's remarks have not been without repercussions, with Palestinian and international leaders voicing strong objections. Saudi Arabia, a major player in the Arab world, has rebuffed any suggestion of displacing Palestinians, highlighting the impractical nature and potential fallout of the proposition.

