Trump's Controversial Proposal: Gaza as an International Beach Resort

U.S. President Donald Trump proposed a plan to transform the Gaza Strip into an international beach resort by moving out its Palestinian residents, an idea originally suggested by Jared Kushner. The controversial proposal has been met with widespread criticism and comparisons to past displacements.

Updated: 06-02-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 03:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a contentious proposal, U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested transforming the Gaza Strip into an international beach resort by relocating its Palestinian residents. This vision aligns with an idea previously floated by his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Critics across the globe have expressed shock, labelling the plan effectively as ethnic cleansing and a potential violation of international law. Past attempts to promote peace and redevelopment in the region have yet to yield tangible results, contributing to skepticism over the feasibility of such a project.

Trump's remarks have not been without repercussions, with Palestinian and international leaders voicing strong objections. Saudi Arabia, a major player in the Arab world, has rebuffed any suggestion of displacing Palestinians, highlighting the impractical nature and potential fallout of the proposition.

