MyHome Group Expands Nationwide: A New Chapter in Indian Real Estate

In a bold move, India's esteemed real estate developer, MyHome Group, is extending its influence beyond Hyderabad by venturing into Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The company has strategically invested around ₹4,100 crore in these metropolitan areas.

This expansion signifies MyHome's ambitious plan to establish a nationwide presence, with partnerships and acquisitions in these cities offering a development potential of approximately 46.6 million square feet, valuing nearly ₹37,500 crore in Gross Development Value (GDV).

Under the guidance of second-generation leaders and Chairman Rameswar Rao Jupally, the group aims to replicate its Hyderabad success story nationwide, underscoring its long-term strategy for high-quality, large-scale developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)