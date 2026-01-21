India's Real Estate Boom: Over 3,772 Acres Sealed in Land Deals

India's real estate market experienced a significant surge in 2025, with real estate consultant Anarock reporting at least 126 land deals finalized, encompassing a total of 3,772 acres.

This marks an increase from 133 deals covering 2,514 acres in 2024, indicating robust growth in the industry. Among these deals, a substantial portion is dedicated to residential projects, including township and luxury villa developments, totaling 1,877 acres.

Notably, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region led the charge with 32 deals covering over 500 acres, underscoring the city's pivotal role in the sector's expansion.

