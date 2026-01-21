Left Menu

India's Real Estate Boom: Over 3,772 Acres Sealed in Land Deals

In 2025, India's real estate sector witnessed substantial activity with at least 126 land deals totaling 3,772 acres for various developments. This included residential, commercial, and industrial projects. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region led with 32 deals. Overall, deals increased from 2024, showcasing significant growth in the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India's real estate market experienced a significant surge in 2025, with real estate consultant Anarock reporting at least 126 land deals finalized, encompassing a total of 3,772 acres.

This marks an increase from 133 deals covering 2,514 acres in 2024, indicating robust growth in the industry. Among these deals, a substantial portion is dedicated to residential projects, including township and luxury villa developments, totaling 1,877 acres.

Notably, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region led the charge with 32 deals covering over 500 acres, underscoring the city's pivotal role in the sector's expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

