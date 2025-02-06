Left Menu

US Foreign Aid Freeze Causes Global Ripples

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced exemptions to the Trump administration's stop-work orders affecting USAID programs, aligning aid with 'America First' policy. Trump's broad freeze halted USAID activities globally, but exceptions include programs serving U.S. interests. Concerns arise as aid groups deal with uncertainty and halted food aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 04:45 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 04:45 IST
The Trump administration's freeze on U.S. foreign aid, a move that aligns with its 'America First' doctrine, is causing widespread disruption globally. Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, communicated efforts to identify exempt USAID programs during a press conference in Guatemala City.

Since the freeze initiated on January 20, USAID staff overseas have been laid off or placed on leave, impacting crucial humanitarian operations. The administration is working on criteria to exempt certain programs that advance U.S. interests, although confusion among aid groups remains high due to unclear directives and waivers.

The stoppage not only affects program staffing but also halts food aid purchases, jeopardizing the operations of organizations relying on U.S.-sourced commodities to alleviate poverty in countries like Madagascar and Honduras. As the freeze continues, aid groups urge for clarity and stability to resume their vital work.

