Tragedy at Shaastra Global School: Student's Death Sparks Allegations

In a tragic incident at Shaastra Global School in Shadnagar, a 10th-grade student has died after allegedly jumping from the school's building, according to local police reports. The school authorities promptly transported him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday around 4 pm. Parents of the deceased, identified as Neeraj, have claimed that harassment and torture by the school management, particularly the principal, forced their son into taking this extreme step.

Currently, police are investigating the allegations, but no formal case has been registered. The case has sparked widespread concern and debate over student safety and the alleged misconduct within educational institutions.

