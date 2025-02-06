Left Menu

Tragedy at Shaastra Global School: Student's Death Sparks Allegations

A 10th-grade student allegedly died by suicide at Shaastra Global School in Shadnagar. Parents blame school harassment. The incident, investigated by local police, occurred on Wednesday at 4 pm. Despite quick medical response, the student succumbed to injuries sustained from the fall.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic incident at Shaastra Global School in Shadnagar, a 10th-grade student has died after allegedly jumping from the school's building, according to local police reports. The school authorities promptly transported him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment.

The incident unfolded on Wednesday around 4 pm. Parents of the deceased, identified as Neeraj, have claimed that harassment and torture by the school management, particularly the principal, forced their son into taking this extreme step.

Currently, police are investigating the allegations, but no formal case has been registered. The case has sparked widespread concern and debate over student safety and the alleged misconduct within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

