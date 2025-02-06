Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Leads in Prison Reforms, Aims for Transformative Justice

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviews prison reforms, highlighting financial aid for poor prisoners, enhancing security, and focusing on prisoner rehabilitation. The state leads in compliance with BNSS Section 479, promoting early release for good conduct. Community involvement is encouraged for a dignified post-release life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:48 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav chairing the review meeting (Photo / X @CMMadhyaPradesh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent review meeting at Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized the state's pioneering role in prison reforms. The state leads the nation by providing up to Rs 25,000 in financial aid for economically disadvantaged prisoners, facilitating their release through bail and fine payments.

Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh's compliance with Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, which requires jail superintendents to apply for prisoners' bail after partial sentence completion. In a notable achievement, 46 prisoners have been released under these provisions. Security measures and prisoner rehabilitation programs were also discussed.

Officials showcased the state's E-Prison Management System, noting over 13 lakh recorded admissions and advancements in prison capacity. CM Yadav approved early release initiatives for well-behaved prisoners on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He urged the expansion of open prisons and called for community involvement in rehabilitation efforts, aiming for inmates' positive reintegration into society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

