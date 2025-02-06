Left Menu

Technical Glitch Halts Train Services on Mumbai's Central Line

Train operations between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station on Mumbai's Central line are disrupted due to a technical issue, affecting both local and Mail/Express trains. Efforts are underway to restore service, as per the Mumbai Division of Central Railways, with apologies for the inconvenience caused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Train services between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station—a crucial part of Mumbai's Central line—have been brought to a standstill due to a technical fault. The disruption is affecting both local trains and long-distance Mail/Express services, causing major inconvenience for commuters.

The Mumbai Division of Central Railways confirmed the disruption on Tuesday, citing a technical issue as the root cause. "Due to a technical issue between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station, all UP/DN locals and Mail/Express trains are affected. Restoration work is in progress," said an official statement.

Efforts are currently underway to resolve the issue and restore normal train operations, as railway authorities express regret over the disruption to thousands of passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

