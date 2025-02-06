CleanMax Partners with Amazon for Green Energy Advancement in India

CleanMax, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, announced on Thursday its collaboration with Amazon under a power purchase agreement to generate 100 MW of renewable energy.

As part of the agreement, CleanMax will develop and manage a wind energy project located in Koppal, Karnataka, intended to align with the electricity demands of Amazon's operations.

Expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2026, the project stands to deliver around 355 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity each year, significantly reducing CO₂ emissions by approximately 252,000 tonnes annually, comparable to the environmental benefits of planting nearly 14.8 million trees annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)