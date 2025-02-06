CleanMax Partners with Amazon for Green Energy Advancement in India
CleanMax has signed a power purchase agreement with Amazon to develop a 100 MW wind energy project in Karnataka, slated to be operational by 2026. The project aims to produce 355 million kWh of clean electricity annually, offsetting 252,000 tonnes of CO₂, equivalent to planting 14.8 million trees.
CleanMax, a prominent player in the renewable energy sector, announced on Thursday its collaboration with Amazon under a power purchase agreement to generate 100 MW of renewable energy.
As part of the agreement, CleanMax will develop and manage a wind energy project located in Koppal, Karnataka, intended to align with the electricity demands of Amazon's operations.
Expected to be operational by the second quarter of 2026, the project stands to deliver around 355 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity each year, significantly reducing CO₂ emissions by approximately 252,000 tonnes annually, comparable to the environmental benefits of planting nearly 14.8 million trees annually.
