China's AI Surge: Stocks Soar Amid DeepSeek Breakthrough
Chinese and Hong Kong stocks climbed on Thursday, driven by the tech sector's growth. This surge followed the breakthrough by Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek. Notably, the CSI Semiconductor Industry and Hang Seng Tech Index saw substantial rises. DeepSeek's innovation has bolstered confidence in China's AI capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:12 IST
Chinese and Hong Kong stocks experienced a notable upswing on Thursday, fueled by burgeoning interest in the technology sector.
Investors were particularly drawn to artificial intelligence firms, following the groundbreaking advancements by Chinese start-up DeepSeek, which have shaken the global industry with their efficiency and affordability.
This enthusiasm pushed substantial gains across the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index and Hang Seng Tech Index, indicating a renewed confidence in China's AI market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- AI
- DeepSeek
- stocks
- investors
- technology
- Hang Seng
- CSI Semiconductor
- SMIC
- innovation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Innovation and Technology: The Future of Agriculture in Karnataka
Syria Invites Global Investors Amid Constitutional Reforms
Gujarat Pioneers Fast-Track Anganwadi Modernization with Cutting-Edge Technology
European Stocks Surge Amidst Corporate Earnings and Technology Gains
Madhya Pradesh Woos Investors: CM Chouhan's Strategic Pune Visit