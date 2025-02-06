China's AI Surge: Stocks Soar Amid DeepSeek Breakthrough

Chinese and Hong Kong stocks experienced a notable upswing on Thursday, fueled by burgeoning interest in the technology sector.

Investors were particularly drawn to artificial intelligence firms, following the groundbreaking advancements by Chinese start-up DeepSeek, which have shaken the global industry with their efficiency and affordability.

This enthusiasm pushed substantial gains across the CSI Semiconductor Industry Index and Hang Seng Tech Index, indicating a renewed confidence in China's AI market.

(With inputs from agencies.)