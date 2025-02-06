Qatar Energy Adjusts March Crude OSP

Qatar Energy has updated the official selling prices (OSP) for its crude oil for the month of March. According to a pricing document released, the marine crude's OSP has been set at $2.90 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai benchmark.

In addition, the land crude's OSP will be priced at Oman/Dubai plus $2.75 per barrel. This adjustment reflects the ongoing strategic pricing decisions taken by Qatar Energy.

The alterations in the official selling prices are indicative of market conditions and Qatar's positioning in the global energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)