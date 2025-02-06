Qatar Energy Adjusts March Crude OSP
Qatar Energy has announced the official selling prices (OSP) for March, setting the marine crude OSP at Oman/Dubai plus $2.90 per barrel, and the land crude OSP at Oman/Dubai plus $2.75 per barrel, according to a pricing document.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:18 IST
Qatar Energy has updated the official selling prices (OSP) for its crude oil for the month of March. According to a pricing document released, the marine crude's OSP has been set at $2.90 per barrel above the Oman/Dubai benchmark.
In addition, the land crude's OSP will be priced at Oman/Dubai plus $2.75 per barrel. This adjustment reflects the ongoing strategic pricing decisions taken by Qatar Energy.
The alterations in the official selling prices are indicative of market conditions and Qatar's positioning in the global energy landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dubai Capitals Shatter Desert Vipers' Perfect Record with Clinical Six-Wicket Win
Fugitive Economic Offender in HPZ Token Case: Dubai-based Arora Named by Indian Court
Dubai Hosts 50th Arab Health: MoHAP's Vision for Future Healthcare Unveiled
Galaxy Leader Crew Freed After Oman Mediation
Dubai Giants Eye Billion-Dollar Port Expansion in Peru