Left Menu

Journey Home: Emotions and Unanswered Questions

Khushbu Patel, a 29-year-old from Vadodara district, was among 104 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration, arriving safely in Gujarat. Held handcuffed during the journey, little is known about her route to the US. Her emotional return leaves questions unanswered about her immigration experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:30 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:30 IST
Journey Home: Emotions and Unanswered Questions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Khushbu Patel, a 29-year-old resident of Luna village in Gujarat's Vadodara district, returned home this week after being deported from the United States. She was among the 104 Indians expelled for illegal immigration. Her return brought a mixture of relief and confusion for her family.

Accompanied by 32 other deportees, Khushbu arrived in Gujarat via Ahmedabad Airport. Police transported her to Padra police station for a preliminary inquiry before she finally reunited with her family in Luna.

Despite the heartwarming reunion, Khushbu and her family remain silent on the circumstances leading to her US visit, only disclosing that she traveled on a tourist visa and lacked certain documents. The situation with other deportees remains similarly undisclosed, as they and their families opted for privacy amid mounting media attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025