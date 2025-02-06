Journey Home: Emotions and Unanswered Questions
Khushbu Patel, a 29-year-old from Vadodara district, was among 104 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration, arriving safely in Gujarat. Held handcuffed during the journey, little is known about her route to the US. Her emotional return leaves questions unanswered about her immigration experience.
- Country:
- India
Khushbu Patel, a 29-year-old resident of Luna village in Gujarat's Vadodara district, returned home this week after being deported from the United States. She was among the 104 Indians expelled for illegal immigration. Her return brought a mixture of relief and confusion for her family.
Accompanied by 32 other deportees, Khushbu arrived in Gujarat via Ahmedabad Airport. Police transported her to Padra police station for a preliminary inquiry before she finally reunited with her family in Luna.
Despite the heartwarming reunion, Khushbu and her family remain silent on the circumstances leading to her US visit, only disclosing that she traveled on a tourist visa and lacked certain documents. The situation with other deportees remains similarly undisclosed, as they and their families opted for privacy amid mounting media attention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- deportation
- Vadodara
- immigration
- US
- Gujarat
- family
- homecoming
- media silence
- journey
- questions
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Indian Student Ravi Teja's Family Seeks Help Amidst Heartbreak
Saif Ali Khan's Heroic Homecoming: Family Gratitude Amid Intruder Chaos
The Star Homecoming: A Bold Rescue from Scam Syndicates
Calcutta HC says it'll hear CBI, victim's family and convict before admitting state's appeal in RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.
Court in Chhattisgarh sentences five men to death for rape-murder of a 16-year-old girl, and killing of her two family members in 2021.