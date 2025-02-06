Journey Home: Emotions and Unanswered Questions

Khushbu Patel, a 29-year-old resident of Luna village in Gujarat's Vadodara district, returned home this week after being deported from the United States. She was among the 104 Indians expelled for illegal immigration. Her return brought a mixture of relief and confusion for her family.

Accompanied by 32 other deportees, Khushbu arrived in Gujarat via Ahmedabad Airport. Police transported her to Padra police station for a preliminary inquiry before she finally reunited with her family in Luna.

Despite the heartwarming reunion, Khushbu and her family remain silent on the circumstances leading to her US visit, only disclosing that she traveled on a tourist visa and lacked certain documents. The situation with other deportees remains similarly undisclosed, as they and their families opted for privacy amid mounting media attention.

