Revolutionizing the Dairy Industry: New Policies at Maha Kumbh Summit

Amidst the vibrant atmosphere of the Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh Livestock and Dairy Development Department is poised to unveil transformative changes aimed at redefining the state's dairy sector. Set for February 8, this critical meeting seeks to address pivotal issues such as livestock healthcare and dairy industry reforms.

The agenda will emphasize revising the Dairy Policy 2022 and ensuring 24/7 access to veterinary hospitals, a step towards fortifying milk cooperatives. Recent discussions in the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 22 highlighted these pressing needs.

Additionally, the government plans to capitalize on cow urine for commercial purposes, collaborating with the National Dairy Development Board and the corporate sector. The initiative aims to double milk production within five years, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh's status as a leading dairy powerhouse.

