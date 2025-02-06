Left Menu

Anticipated Summit: Putin and Trump Prepare for Critical Talks

Preparations for a high-level meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are underway. The discussions could focus on nuclear arms control, global energy prices, and the Ukraine war. The meeting is expected to take place in February or March.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

In a significant development, preparations for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are reportedly at an advanced stage. This was revealed by a senior lawmaker cited by the Russian state news agency RIA on Thursday.

Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma's international affairs committee, indicated that the meeting could potentially occur in February or March. Both leaders have expressed a keen interest in discussing issues such as nuclear arms control, global energy prices, and resolving the war in Ukraine.

Additionally, Slutsky noted that the situation in the Middle East may also be a topic of conversation. While specific dates are not yet confirmed, he emphasized the need for thorough preparations ahead of the important dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

