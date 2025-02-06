Reliance Power Surges On Profit Announcement

Shares of Reliance Power rose sharply on Thursday, closing over 6% higher following their announcement of a Rs 41.95 crore net profit in the December quarter, attributed to increased income.

The stock concluded the day at Rs 42.39 per share on the BSE, marking a 6.27% increase. During intraday trading, it peaked at Rs 43.95, reflecting a 10.17% surge. Similar trends were observed on the NSE, where the stock reached Rs 42.45, up 6.33%.

Financial performance indicators were strong; market capitalization increased by Rs 1,004.25 crore and total income rose to Rs 2,159.44 crore. Additionally, Reliance Power proclaimed no outstanding bank debt.

