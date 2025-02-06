Left Menu

Reliance Power Surges On Profit Announcement

Shares of Reliance Power soared over 6% as the company reported a net profit of Rs 41.95 crore for Q3, driven by increased income. The share value increased on both BSE and NSE. Notably, the company achieved zero bank debt status and reported an improved financial position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:14 IST
Reliance Power Surges On Profit Announcement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Reliance Power rose sharply on Thursday, closing over 6% higher following their announcement of a Rs 41.95 crore net profit in the December quarter, attributed to increased income.

The stock concluded the day at Rs 42.39 per share on the BSE, marking a 6.27% increase. During intraday trading, it peaked at Rs 43.95, reflecting a 10.17% surge. Similar trends were observed on the NSE, where the stock reached Rs 42.45, up 6.33%.

Financial performance indicators were strong; market capitalization increased by Rs 1,004.25 crore and total income rose to Rs 2,159.44 crore. Additionally, Reliance Power proclaimed no outstanding bank debt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025