India Bolsters Firepower with Rs 10,147 Crore Defence Contracts

The Indian government has made a significant move to enhance its military capabilities by signing contracts exceeding Rs 10,000 crore for advanced munitions and rockets. The agreements aim to bolster the Indian Army's firepower, incorporating long-range and precision strike capabilities in its arsenal.

The Ministry of Defence signed contracts with Economic Explosive Limited and Munitions India Limited for the procurement of Area Denial Munition Type-1 and High Explosive Pre Fragmented Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets, designed for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System.

This strategic acquisition marks a step forward in updating artillery systems and supports the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative by fostering indigenous defence manufacturing, offering employment potential, and modernizing India's defence infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)