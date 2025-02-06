India Bolsters Firepower with Rs 10,147 Crore Defence Contracts
The Indian government has signed contracts valued over Rs 10,000 crore with key defence companies for Area Denial Munition Type-1 and enhanced-range high explosive rockets to modernize artillery capabilities. These developments aim to strengthen the Indian Army's firepower and advance the country's goal of self-reliance in defence.
The Indian government has made a significant move to enhance its military capabilities by signing contracts exceeding Rs 10,000 crore for advanced munitions and rockets. The agreements aim to bolster the Indian Army's firepower, incorporating long-range and precision strike capabilities in its arsenal.
The Ministry of Defence signed contracts with Economic Explosive Limited and Munitions India Limited for the procurement of Area Denial Munition Type-1 and High Explosive Pre Fragmented Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets, designed for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System.
This strategic acquisition marks a step forward in updating artillery systems and supports the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative by fostering indigenous defence manufacturing, offering employment potential, and modernizing India's defence infrastructure.
