Left Menu

India Bolsters Firepower with Rs 10,147 Crore Defence Contracts

The Indian government has signed contracts valued over Rs 10,000 crore with key defence companies for Area Denial Munition Type-1 and enhanced-range high explosive rockets to modernize artillery capabilities. These developments aim to strengthen the Indian Army's firepower and advance the country's goal of self-reliance in defence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 19:50 IST
India Bolsters Firepower with Rs 10,147 Crore Defence Contracts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has made a significant move to enhance its military capabilities by signing contracts exceeding Rs 10,000 crore for advanced munitions and rockets. The agreements aim to bolster the Indian Army's firepower, incorporating long-range and precision strike capabilities in its arsenal.

The Ministry of Defence signed contracts with Economic Explosive Limited and Munitions India Limited for the procurement of Area Denial Munition Type-1 and High Explosive Pre Fragmented Mk-1 (Enhanced) rockets, designed for the Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System.

This strategic acquisition marks a step forward in updating artillery systems and supports the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative by fostering indigenous defence manufacturing, offering employment potential, and modernizing India's defence infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025