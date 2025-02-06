Oersted A/S Highlights Optimism in Offshore Wind Prospects

Oersted A/S executives expressed optimism about the progress of offshore wind developments, particularly in Poland and Denmark, signaling positive market trends.

During a recent briefing, the CEO reaffirmed the company's belief in the long-term allure of offshore wind, despite potential regulatory challenges.

The CFO announced that the company possesses the financial flexibility needed to reinforce its capital structure, with strategic farm downs planned through 2026 remaining unaffected by U.S. executive orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)