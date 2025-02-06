Oersted A/S Highlights Optimism in Offshore Wind Prospects
Oersted A/S executives express optimism about offshore wind development in Poland and Denmark. The CEO reiterates belief in its long-term attractiveness, while the CFO discusses having financial headroom to bolster the capital structure. Company plans include farm downs by 2026, unaffected by U.S. policies.
Oersted A/S executives expressed optimism about the progress of offshore wind developments, particularly in Poland and Denmark, signaling positive market trends.
During a recent briefing, the CEO reaffirmed the company's belief in the long-term allure of offshore wind, despite potential regulatory challenges.
The CFO announced that the company possesses the financial flexibility needed to reinforce its capital structure, with strategic farm downs planned through 2026 remaining unaffected by U.S. executive orders.
