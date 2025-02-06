States Demand Larger Share from Central Tax Pool

In a significant development, a number of states have intensified their call for an increased share of the central divisible tax pool, proposing a hike from 41% to 50%, as reported by 16th Finance Commission Chairman Aravind Panagariya.

Further demands include the integration of cess and surcharges, currently excluded, into the divisible pool to ensure a broader distribution between the center and the states.

Notably, Odisha has voiced its financial concerns, urging a more equitable fund allocation, while submitting a substantial Rs 12,59,148 crore demand for the period spanning 2026 to 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)