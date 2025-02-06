Global Markets Steady Amid Interest Rate Speculations and Trade Concerns

U.S. shares remained steady Thursday following European equities hitting record highs. Gold prices approached a new peak as investors turned their attention to global interest rates and tech stocks, moving on from trade war concerns.

The British pound tumbled after the Bank of England slashed interest rates, but European shares were buoyant once more. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.9%, aided by positive outcomes from AstraZeneca and mining companies. Meanwhile, U.S. stock indices experienced modest gains in early trading.

Investor attention was drawn to upcoming earnings from Amazon and U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate forecasts amid evolving labor market data. Globally, focus remained on trade uncertainties and currency fluctuations, particularly following China's currency intervention and ongoing trade tensions with the U.S.

