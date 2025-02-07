Assam CM Sarma Inaugurates India-Japan Conclave to Boost Eco-Friendly Collaborations

In a significant stride towards bolstering international collaborations, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the fifth India-Japan Intellectual Conclave themed 'Kizuna: Co-creating Ecosystems for Change - Technology, Education, and Logistics' in Guwahati. This two-day event, orchestrated by Asian Confluence alongside the Embassy of Japan and the Ministry of External Affairs, unites experts and stakeholders from both nations.

During his address, CM Sarma emphasized the conclave's role in advancing discussions on pivotal sectors, including semiconductors, education, and logistics. He praised Asian Confluence and its partners for facilitating focused dialogues and underscored the conclave's intent to highlight India-Japan collaborative projects in Northeast India.

The Chief Minister elaborated on the historical ties between India and Japan, which began with the spread of Buddhism to Japan in 552 CE, embedding deep cultural connections. He pointed out the robust economic and cultural exchanges, noting the presence of thousands of Indians in Japan, extensive bilateral trade, and the establishment of numerous Japanese companies in India.

CM Sarma, reflecting on his recent trip to Japan, detailed fertile discussions with Japanese leaders concerning investment strategies in Assam, and identified areas of potential collaboration, particularly in tourism and technology sectors. He acknowledged the need for improved support infrastructure to foster interactions between Assamese and Japanese industries, particularly SMEs.

The Chief Minister pointed to Assam's strategic advantages, such as green energy and tourism, as key drivers of mutual growth. He called for partnerships in electronics, precision engineering, and green technologies, stressing the importance of sustainable practices. Sarma also announced the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 summit, inviting Japanese investors to explore growth opportunities further.

