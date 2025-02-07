Left Menu

Australia's $500 Million Commitment: Strengthening AUKUS Ties

Australia has made a $500 million payment to the U.S. as part of the AUKUS nuclear submarine deal. This demonstrates Australia's commitment as a key security partner. Both countries aim to enhance defense in the Indo-Pacific region, with significant investments planned in U.S. submarine capacity and Australian defense infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 17:07 IST
Australia's $500 Million Commitment: Strengthening AUKUS Ties

Australia has initiated its first $500 million payment to the United States as part of the AUKUS nuclear submarine agreement, signaling a strong partnership ahead of a crucial defense meeting in Washington.

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles emphasized that the payment underscores Canberra's commitment as a reliable security ally. Marles will be the first foreign official hosted by U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the two are expected to discuss regional security and the expanding U.S. military presence in Australia.

Australia plans to double its annual defense budget to A$100 billion over the next decade while contributing $3 billion to enhance U.S. submarine industry capabilities. The collaboration includes the sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia and advancements towards a new AUKUS-class submarine. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed earlier positive dialogues regarding the deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025