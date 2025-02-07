Empowering Minds: India's Drive to Transform Exam Stress into Growth

School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar underscored the importance of focusing on students' mental well-being as the examination season looms, aiming to assist them in navigating future career opportunities amidst a burgeoning economy. Addressing ANI, Kumar noted that academic performance is intricately linked to well-being, involving factors such as mental stress, nutrition, and career options.

Kumar detailed how the Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative, hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has grown from a simplistic town hall format to an interactive session with over 630 students across the nation, focusing on mental well-being. "This year marks the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha," Kumar remarked, explaining its evolution from PM Modi addressing students directly to a more expansive format.

Earlier today, PM Modi engaged with students at Sunder Nursery, the national capital, addressing their exam-related concerns with humor and anecdotes from his school days. He shared, "In school, teachers helped improve my handwriting, though my skills may not have flourished."

During Pariksha Pe Charcha, diverse role models from film, technology, and sports, including Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, and Technical Guruji, interacted with students. This initiative seeks to transform exam stress into a learning celebration.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, initiated by PM Modi, has become a nationwide movement, with its 8th edition seeing a record 3.56 crore registrations in 2025—a significant jump from 2.26 crore in the previous year. The program originated in New Delhi's town-hall format but adapted to virtual formats during the pandemic, resuming its original style post-COVID.

(With inputs from agencies.)