Madhya Pradesh's Next Big Move: The Tapi-Kanhan River Project

Madhya Pradesh gears up for the Tapi-Kanhan river project with Maharashtra, continuing its successful river collaborations. CM Mohan Yadav emphasizes the project's potential to boost irrigation and water supply, enhancing regional cooperation. The initiative promises benefits in agriculture, drinkable water, and industrial development.

07-02-2025
Madhya Pradesh's Next Big Move: The Tapi-Kanhan River Project
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards regional water infrastructure development, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the initiation of the Tapi-Kanhan river project in cooperation with Maharashtra. This project comes on the heels of successful collaborations like the Parbati-Kalisindh-Chambal and Ken-Betwa river projects with Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh respectively.

During a meeting at the state capital Bhopal, CM Yadav, who spoke to ANI, highlighted the project's potential to enhance irrigation across 1.23 lakh hectares in Madhya Pradesh and 2.34 lakh hectares in Maharashtra. The initiative is expected to provide much-needed water for farmers, drinking water access, and aid in industrialization efforts, fostering improved relations between the states.

The agreement marks a critical advancement in addressing long-standing water disputes and is a testament to the commitment between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to enhance resource sharing. The project will particularly benefit Nagpur in Maharashtra, ensuring water availability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

