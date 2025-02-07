Pasha Patel Advocates Massive Tree Planting to Fight Global Warming

Pasha Patel, chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, urged large-scale tree planting to mitigate carbon emissions and maintain ecological balance. Speaking at the 'Krishi Navnirman 2025' exhibition, Patel emphasized the importance of nature's cooling effect amid rising temperatures.

He proposed that individuals who fail to plant saplings should be denied firewood for cremations. This demand, directed at the government, aims to reinforce the need for action against global warming. Patel highlighted that excessive electricity and coal usage are key contributors to the climate crisis.

With increasing electricity demand leading to more coal consumption, Patel called for a shift towards planting bamboo and other trees as a sustainable solution to counteract environmental damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)