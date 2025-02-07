Left Menu

Pasha Patel Advocates Massive Tree Planting to Fight Global Warming

Pasha Patel, chairman of Maharashtra's Agricultural Costs and Prices Commission, stressed the need for widespread tree planting to combat climate change and restore nature's cooling effect. He proposed withholding firewood for funerals from those who do not plant trees, urging the government to enforce this measure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:41 IST
Pasha Patel Advocates Massive Tree Planting to Fight Global Warming
  • Country:
  • India

Pasha Patel, chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, urged large-scale tree planting to mitigate carbon emissions and maintain ecological balance. Speaking at the 'Krishi Navnirman 2025' exhibition, Patel emphasized the importance of nature's cooling effect amid rising temperatures.

He proposed that individuals who fail to plant saplings should be denied firewood for cremations. This demand, directed at the government, aims to reinforce the need for action against global warming. Patel highlighted that excessive electricity and coal usage are key contributors to the climate crisis.

With increasing electricity demand leading to more coal consumption, Patel called for a shift towards planting bamboo and other trees as a sustainable solution to counteract environmental damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025