ONGC Tripura Targets Gas Output Boost Amid Rising Demand
ONGC Tripura Asset aims to increase its gas production from 3.5 to 4 MMSCMD annually to meet growing demand. The company operates several wells with a 50% success rate in exploration. Challenges at Palatana power plant are being addressed, with future improvements expected through the IndraDhanush Gas Grid.
ONGC Tripura Asset has announced its goal to elevate natural gas production to 4 MMSCMD annually, responding to increasing demand. Currently, it produces 3.5 MMSCMD, powering major plants like OTPC in Gomati district, according to ONGC's Chief General Manager, Roopesh Kumar Sharan.
Sharan revealed that ONGC operates 95 gas-producing wells, exploring 17 to 18 annually, citing a national average exploration success rate of 50%. Seven drilling rigs are deployed to maintain and boost production.
While a reduced gas supply affected the Palatana power plant's output, measures to enhance it were enacted. Future gas supply security in the state hinges on the IndraDhanush Gas Grid, expected to connect the region by September next year, Sharan added.
