Political Tensions Surge: AAP Accuses BJP of Intimidation Ahead of Poll Results

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to unsettle AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the imminent poll results. She claims the BJP is 'rattled by their loss' and cited an unannounced visit by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) team to Kejriwal's residence.

In a statement to ANI, Kakkar highlighted the absence of legal documentation during the ACB's visit, further alleging BJP's underhand tactics to harass Kejriwal. AAP leader Sanjay Singh was reportedly present at ACB's office to file grievances against what Kakkar describes as BJP's baseless allegations.

The investigation stems from allegations by the BJP lodged with Delhi's Lieutenant Governor describing supposed bribe offers to AAP MLAs as false and incendiary. As vote counts for the Delhi Assembly elections approach, political tensions heighten, with diverging exit polls predicting varying outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)