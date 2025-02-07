Left Menu

VHP Urges Hindu Youth to Tackle Population Imbalance

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called on Hindu youths to address the declining birth rate to prevent population imbalance. VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain stressed maintaining Hindu traditions to support family stability and promoted spreading awareness through the organization's extensive nationwide network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged Hindu youths to confront the issue of population imbalance, asserting that the community's population will continue to decline unless there's an increase in the birth rate.

VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain expressed concerns about the fragmentation of families, which he said generates insecurity among both children and the elderly. He emphasized the importance of adhering to Hindu traditions to stabilize families and avoid such issues.

Jain highlighted the 'return to the roots' slogan in a VHP central board meeting, advocating for families to have two or three children. Citing scientific studies, he argued that a higher birth rate ensures healthier development for children and prevents broader societal threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

