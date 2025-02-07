VHP Urges Hindu Youth to Tackle Population Imbalance

On Friday, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) urged Hindu youths to confront the issue of population imbalance, asserting that the community's population will continue to decline unless there's an increase in the birth rate.

VHP Joint General Secretary Surendra Jain expressed concerns about the fragmentation of families, which he said generates insecurity among both children and the elderly. He emphasized the importance of adhering to Hindu traditions to stabilize families and avoid such issues.

Jain highlighted the 'return to the roots' slogan in a VHP central board meeting, advocating for families to have two or three children. Citing scientific studies, he argued that a higher birth rate ensures healthier development for children and prevents broader societal threats.

