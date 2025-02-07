Inflation Concerns and Tariff Uncertainty Pose Challenges for U.S. Stock Market

Investors are on edge as the U.S. stock market faces potential turbulence in the coming week due to mounting inflation concerns and ongoing trade tensions spurred by President Donald Trump's tariff plans. With the consumer price index (CPI) set to be released, eyes are on inflation trends that could impact Federal Reserve policy.

Recent market whiplash reflects anxieties over whether Trump's tariffs will lead to inflationary pressures, complicating the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategies. Analysts, including Charlie Ripley of Allianz Investment Management, highlight that increased inflation may restrict the Fed's ability to cut rates further in 2025.

As Wall Street analysts warn of seasonal forecasting challenges, the financial community anticipates lively discussions from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. Moreover, corporate earnings reports from major firms like Coca-Cola and Cisco add another layer of significance as investors seek clarity amid turbulent market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)