UPDATE 1-USDA says much of Food for Progress aid program can resume, email shows

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Friday the Food for Progress aid program could resume for agreements made in fiscal year 2024 or earlier, according to an email seen by Reuters. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the program and other U.S. food aid programs had been halted as part of the Trump administration's pause on international assistance.

"I am pleased to inform you that the new Administration has provided approval for continued implementation/execution of work within existing Food for Progress agreements that were signed in fiscal year 2024 and earlier," said an email from a USDA official to the program's grantees on Friday. Food for Progress is administered by USDA and sends U.S. commodities abroad for agricultural, economic or infrastructure development, according to the agency.

