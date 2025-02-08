Left Menu

BJP Poised for Majority: Vadra Criticizes Kejriwal's Leadership

As early trends in the Delhi assembly elections suggest a BJP majority, businessman Robert Vadra attributes the outcome to AAP's perceived performance failures. Vadra criticizes Arvind Kejriwal for exploiting his name in the past for political gains, highlighting BJP's emerging success and the electorate's faith in PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:04 IST
BJP Poised for Majority: Vadra Criticizes Kejriwal's Leadership
Businessman Robert Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the early trends indicate a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi assembly elections, businessman Robert Vadra has commented on the political landscape, attributing the BJP's success to the perceived underperformance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Vadra, in a conversation with ANI, remarked that the citizens of Delhi have made a conscious choice, reflecting on incumbent Arvind Kejriwal's inability to deliver on electoral promises.

Launching a scathing critique against Kejriwal, Vadra claimed that the AAP leader had previously used his name to build a political base in 2012-13 amid allegations that Vadra found surprising and baseless, considering his familial ties to the Gandhi family. Vadra accused Kejriwal of utilizing these accusations for self-promotion without providing substantial evidence, which he believes contributed to AAP's current lackluster electoral performance.

Vadra also reminisced about former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit's tenure, suggesting that Delhiites were content under Congress rule. Electoral trends from the Election Commission show BJP leading with 47 seats, while AAP trails with 23, leaving Congress yet to secure a win. BJP's rise is interpreted as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit the party headquarters. BJP celebrations erupted as supporters marked what could be a pivotal victory in the capital after 27 years, amid a voter turnout of 60.54 percent on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025