BJP Poised for Majority: Vadra Criticizes Kejriwal's Leadership

As the early trends indicate a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Delhi assembly elections, businessman Robert Vadra has commented on the political landscape, attributing the BJP's success to the perceived underperformance of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Vadra, in a conversation with ANI, remarked that the citizens of Delhi have made a conscious choice, reflecting on incumbent Arvind Kejriwal's inability to deliver on electoral promises.

Launching a scathing critique against Kejriwal, Vadra claimed that the AAP leader had previously used his name to build a political base in 2012-13 amid allegations that Vadra found surprising and baseless, considering his familial ties to the Gandhi family. Vadra accused Kejriwal of utilizing these accusations for self-promotion without providing substantial evidence, which he believes contributed to AAP's current lackluster electoral performance.

Vadra also reminisced about former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit's tenure, suggesting that Delhiites were content under Congress rule. Electoral trends from the Election Commission show BJP leading with 47 seats, while AAP trails with 23, leaving Congress yet to secure a win. BJP's rise is interpreted as an endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit the party headquarters. BJP celebrations erupted as supporters marked what could be a pivotal victory in the capital after 27 years, amid a voter turnout of 60.54 percent on February 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)