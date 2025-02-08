Assam CM Sarma Announces Ambedkar Statue, Discusses Major Investments with Tata Group

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has unveiled plans to install a grand statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by August 15, 2025, near the entrance of the Assam Secretariat. This initiative aims to honor Ambedkar's seminal contributions as the architect of India's Constitution and inspire current governance practices.

Sarma took to social media platform X to share this announcement, acknowledging Ambedkar's enduring impact on the nation. The proposal followed after Social Justice Minister Pijush Hazarika shared updates on the project's progress. Hazarika confirmed his recent on-site visit to ensure the installation remains on schedule.

In a related development, CM Sarma engaged in discussions with Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran regarding upcoming investments in Assam. Notably, the talks included a potential semiconductor plant at Jagiroad. Sarma also invited Chandrasekaran to the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, fostering further business prospects for the state.

