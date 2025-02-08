Left Menu

Historic Win: BJP Reclaims Delhi After 27 Years

The Bharatiya Janata Party has clinched a decisive victory in the Delhi assembly elections, securing 40 seats and leading in 8 others, surpassing the majority requirement of 36 seats. This marks the end of a 10-year rule by the Aam Aadmi Party, led by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Representative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the verge of forming a government in Delhi for the first time in 27 years. After crossing the crucial 36-seat threshold in the 70-member assembly, the party has ended the 10-year governance of the Aam Aadmi Party, according to the Election Commission's latest figures.

In significant victories, BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Meanwhile, AAP's Atishi, re-elected from Kalkaji, and Gopal Rai, from Babarpur, achieved victories. The congress's Sandeep Dikshit had a poor showing, amassing just 4,568 votes.

BJP's Kapil Mishra (Karawal Nagar), Shikha Roy (Greater Kailash), and Kulwant Rana (Rithala) secured wins with significant margins. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address BJP supporters, with celebrations ongoing in the capital. Kejriwal has acknowledged the defeat, urging the BJP to fulfill its promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

