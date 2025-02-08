Stalin Slams BJP Amidst Tamil Nadu Triumph

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, alleging bias against Tamil Nadu for being a non-BJP-ruled state. Addressing the media, he accused the central government of withholding funds crucial for the state's development.

Stalin criticized the central leadership for ignoring regional needs, highlighting that their budget allocations fell short of pressing requirements, particularly in agriculture and education sectors. He expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protests and questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's loyalty to Tamil Nadu.

On a brighter note for his party, Stalin celebrated DMK's resounding victory in the Erode (East) Assembly bye-elections. He attributed the success to effective governance and extended gratitude to the electorate and coalition partners for their support. AIADMK and BJP had previously boycotted the election.

