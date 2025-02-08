Left Menu

Stalin Slams BJP Amidst Tamil Nadu Triumph

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin sharply criticized the BJP, accusing the central government of neglecting the state due to its non-BJP administration. Following a significant electoral win, he thanked constituents for supporting DMK's governance, while voicing discontent over unmet regional needs and insufficient central budget allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 23:25 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, alleging bias against Tamil Nadu for being a non-BJP-ruled state. Addressing the media, he accused the central government of withholding funds crucial for the state's development.

Stalin criticized the central leadership for ignoring regional needs, highlighting that their budget allocations fell short of pressing requirements, particularly in agriculture and education sectors. He expressed concern over the ongoing farmers' protests and questioned Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's loyalty to Tamil Nadu.

On a brighter note for his party, Stalin celebrated DMK's resounding victory in the Erode (East) Assembly bye-elections. He attributed the success to effective governance and extended gratitude to the electorate and coalition partners for their support. AIADMK and BJP had previously boycotted the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

