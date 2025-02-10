Left Menu

Tragic Fire Incidents Strike Telangana: One Dead, Investigation Underway

A fire claimed one life at the MPDO office in Bijinapalli, Telangana, while another blaze struck a Hyderabad cloth shop with no casualties. Investigations are ongoing.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident claimed the life of an unidentified individual at the old Mandal Parishad Development (MPDO) office in Bijinapalli mandal, Nagarkurnool district, Telangana. This unfortunate event unfolded on Friday evening, with fire department officials swiftly responding to control the blaze. The charred remains of the deceased were recovered and handed over to local police for further investigation.

'A fire broke out in the old MPDO office yesterday evening. We quickly reached the scene and managed to control the situation. Regrettably, we found an unidentified body, which was subsequently entrusted to the local police. The deceased's identity remains unknown,' stated fire officials overseeing the operation.

In a separate incident, a major fire erupted at a cloth shop located in Madina and Abbas Wholesale Towers in Hyderabad during the early hours of Monday. The blaze, which began around 2:00 am, prompted the deployment of eight fire vehicles. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, though the fire's cause remains under investigation, according to a Hyderabad Control Room fire official. Further details on both incidents are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

