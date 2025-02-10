Trump's Steel Tariffs Stir Global Trade Tensions

In a move escalating global trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump announced new 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to the NFL Super Bowl, Trump stated that the new tariffs would be formally announced Monday, targeting trade imbalances.

Trump plans to unveil reciprocal tariffs later in the week, aimed at mirroring tariffs other nations impose on U.S. goods. "If they charge us, we charge them," explained Trump. Key suppliers Canada, Brazil, and Mexico are at the heart of these changes, with Canada providing 79% of U.S. aluminum imports.

While Japan's Nippon Steel may invest in U.S. Steel, ownership will be capped, Trump confirmed. Observers are keenly watching how existing trade agreements and exemptions will be affected, while Trump's administration underscores a commitment to strengthening domestic industry amidst foreign competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)