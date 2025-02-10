Ambaji Hosts Shri 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav 2025 with Divine Rites and Welfare Initiatives

The Shri 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav 2025 kicked off in Gujarat's Ambaji, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheading the event's inauguration.

Patel offered prayers to Maa Amba, led the Palkhi Yatra, and dedicated a new Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya building. This event underscores Ambaji as a global faith hub.

The Mahotsav combines religious ceremonies with welfare efforts, including distributing aids to Divyang individuals, highlighting PM Modi's vision for inclusive welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)