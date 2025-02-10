Left Menu

Ambaji Hosts Shri 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav 2025 with Divine Rites and Welfare Initiatives

The Shri 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav 2025 began in Ambaji, Gujarat, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurating the event by offering prayers and launching rituals. He also opened a new Sanskrit college and distributed benefits to Divyang beneficiaries, emphasizing the government's commitment to inclusivity and welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:02 IST
Ambaji Hosts Shri 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav 2025 with Divine Rites and Welfare Initiatives
51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav begins in Ambaji. (Photo/X@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri 51 Shakti Peeth Parikrama Mahotsav 2025 kicked off in Gujarat's Ambaji, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spearheading the event's inauguration.

Patel offered prayers to Maa Amba, led the Palkhi Yatra, and dedicated a new Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya building. This event underscores Ambaji as a global faith hub.

The Mahotsav combines religious ceremonies with welfare efforts, including distributing aids to Divyang individuals, highlighting PM Modi's vision for inclusive welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025