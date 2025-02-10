Left Menu

Opposition Castigates Ex-Manipur CM Over Delayed Resignation Amid Prolonged Turmoil

Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh faces intense criticism from opposition leaders following his resignation amid prolonged violence disrupting the state. Leaders demand answers from the BJP for permitting Singh's tenure despite calls for change. The political unrest traces back to communal tensions, with ongoing calls for justice.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar , TMC MP Saugata Roy, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala. (L to R)(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leaders have intensified their criticism of former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who resigned a day ago after prolonged violence disrupted the state for the past two years. CPI member of Parliament P Sandosh Kumar criticized the delayed resignation, emphasizing that the opposition demanded Singh's step-down since the unrest began.

Kumar further accused the BJP of ignoring calls for Singh's removal, questioning the rationale behind their current insistence on his resignation. Kumar stated, "After causing significant damage, he had to resign. It is useless now. The BJP must explain why they are enforcing his resignation and justify this decision."

In parallel, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala suggested Singh resigned as the Congress initiated a privilege motion against the government. Chamala maintained that justice is still elusive for Manipur's people. TMC MP Saugata Roy remarked that earlier resignation could have mitigated the losses, noting intra-party dissension led to Singh's departure.

Singh resigned nearly two years after violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities post a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur in May 2023. Singh submitted his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at Raj Bhawan, alongside BJP officials and multiple MLAs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

