Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi Encourages Stress-Free Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dazzled students with an engaging session during Pariksha Pe Charcha, addressing exam stress and the importance of nutrition. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Pramod Sawant praised the initiative, which aims to relieve student anxiety. Modi emphasized sundrenched mornings and a balanced mindset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 14:39 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Goa CM Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual initiative, Pariksha Pe Charcha, broadcast on Monday, captivated students with its innovative format, according to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Fadnavis admired the program, which he says reflects Modi's view of India as a family, and expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister's efforts in easing students' exam stress.

In their remarks, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized Modi's focus on alleviating exam-related anxiety, framing exams as a celebratory and essential step for students' careers. Modi himself, during the eighth edition held at Sunder Nursery in the national capital, underscored the significance of stress-free exams, nutrition, and lifestyle choices for holistic growth.

In his interaction, Modi discussed the need for balanced nutrition and the benefits of sun exposure, humorously questioning students' reliance on online searches for dietary decisions. Students engaged with Modi by inquiring about effective leadership, to which he responded with light-hearted humor while reiterating the importance of knowledge over grades. The annual event, initiated in 2018, continues to grow in reach and impact on students' academic experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

