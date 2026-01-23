Left Menu

Achieving Nutritional Milestone: Deutsche Bank and Akshaya Patra's 100 Million Meals Celebration

Deutsche Bank and The Akshaya Patra Foundation celebrated serving 100 million mid-day meals to school children in India. This achievement highlights the impact of collaboration in tackling hunger and promoting education. The partnership under the PM POSHAN scheme ensures consistent access to nutritious meals, fostering physical well-being and learning among children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-01-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 14:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, Deutsche Bank and The Akshaya Patra Foundation celebrated serving 100 million mid-day meals to schoolchildren across India. The milestone event in Jaipur brought together beneficiaries, educators, and volunteers, reinforcing a commitment to ensure hunger never obstructs education.

This collaboration highlights the crucial role of institutional partnerships in addressing classroom hunger and promoting inclusive education. With consistent support from Deutsche Bank, Akshaya Patra has prepared and delivered nutritious meals, aligning with India's PM POSHAN scheme to foster a conducive learning environment.

Deutsche Bank and Akshaya Patra reaffirm their dedication to expanding the programme's reach, supporting more children's nourishment and education, and exemplifying the power of the Public-Private Partnership model in addressing socioeconomic challenges at scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

