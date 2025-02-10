Left Menu

Spanish Winemaker Protos Prepares for Potential US Tariffs

The Spanish winery Protos is sending extra stock to the U.S. to brace for potential tariffs under President Trump. Export manager Luisa de Paz confirmed preparations for a 10% tariff, sending supplies to cover six months. Competitors are similarly stockpiling to counter prospective trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:19 IST
Amid anticipated tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump on European Union products, a leading Spanish winemaker is securing its position in the American market. Protos, a winery from the Ribera del Duero region, has proactively dispatched additional stock to the U.S., aiming to mitigate any potential price hikes.

Luisa de Paz, Protos' export manager, stated that the winery has dispatched enough stock to cover six months, anticipating a 10% tariff on EU wine exports. "We began our preparations post-election," De Paz mentioned, highlighting the company's strategy in countering potential trade barriers.

Industry trends reveal a broader shift as Spanish wine exports to the U.S. increased by 20% in December, primarily due to preemptive stockpiling by importers. As trade tensions loom, Protos and its peers aim to maintain competitive footing against other markets, like Argentina, potentially favored by U.S. relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

