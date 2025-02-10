Left Menu

Empowering Women through Financial Inclusion: The JanDhan Story

Over 54.5 crore JanDhan accounts have been opened, with 56% held by women. Initiatives like PMJDY promote financial inclusion since 2014, shifting focus to individual banking access. Social schemes enrolments show significant participation of women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that more than 54.5 crore JanDhan accounts have been opened as of January 15, 2025, with approximately 56 percent belonging to women.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she highlighted the government's ongoing efforts through the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), initiated in August 2014. The program aims to provide universal banking services, initially targeting ''every unbanked household'' and since August 2018, ''every unbanked adult''.

Sitharaman also detailed enrolment figures for key social security schemes, revealing significant female participation: 22.52 crore in PMJJBY (10 crore women), 49.12 crore in PMSBY (22.84 crore women), and 7.25 crore in APY (3.44 crore women).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025