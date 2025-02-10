Steel Tariffs Ignite Market Waves: A $150 Per Ton Impact Looms

The stock market saw significant movement as shares of U.S. steel and aluminum producers climbed, reacting to President Donald Trump's announcement of a new 25% tariff on metal imports. Notably, Nucor, U.S. Steel, and Cleveland-Cliffs experienced a rise between 4% and 8%, with Century Aluminum and Alcoa also seeing gains.

American steelmakers, already facing soft demand due to cheaper imports, brace for Trump's new tariffs aimed at curbing imports, primarily sourced from Mexico, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The 25% tariff could push steel import costs up by about $150 per ton, prompting concerns about price hikes and production delays.

European steelmakers were not immune to the market ripple, with ArcelorMittal and Voestalpine shares dropping slightly. Challenges in the aerospace sector and existing structural issues in Germany's steel industry may worsen. The automotive sector in the U.S. continues to diversify supply chains, with firms like ArcelorMittal and Hyundai Steel planning new manufacturing plants within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)