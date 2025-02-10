Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tango: The U.S.-India Trade Dance

India faces pressure from the U.S. to lower high import tariffs, as President Trump prepares to introduce new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. As Prime Minister Modi plans to cut tariffs in various sectors, India aims to boost U.S. exports, balancing trade relations and addressing imbalances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 22:01 IST
Trump's Tariff Tango: The U.S.-India Trade Dance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's high tariffs stand as a significant barrier to imports, according to U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Kevin Hassett. With a meeting imminent between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussions promise to revolve around the U.S. imposing reciprocal tariffs that match those of its trading partners.

Reportedly, Modi is planning additional tariff cuts as he gears up for a visit to Washington. This move is seen as an effort to boost U.S. exports across sectors like electronics, medical equipment, and chemicals, aligning with India's domestic production goals. Significantly, energy imports from the U.S., valued at over $11 billion in 2024, are on the cards as a means to ease trade imbalances.

India, a major importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), intends to increase its procurement from U.S. providers, encouraged by the Trump administration's relaxed export permit regulations. Meanwhile, Trump advocates for halting tariff waivers to maintain adequate U.S. steel production amidst geopolitical uncertainties, showcasing his firm stance on reciprocal trade policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025