Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Inspiring Students Through Dialogues

In Ahmedabad, the eighth edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was broadcasted across schools, with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attending a viewing at Crystal International Public School in Vastral. The event saw participation from Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya and Minister of State for Cooperation Jagdish Vishwakarma.

During the gathering, Chief Minister Patel encouraged students to read 'Exam Warrior,' a book by PM Modi offering strategies to manage exam stress and build confidence. Patel remarked that this edition has set a new standard both domestically and internationally, with millions participating, highlighting its widespread success.

Patel praised PM Modi as a leader who resonates with every citizen, enhancing India's reputation globally through dedicated efforts across national issues. Stating that the 21st century is an era of knowledge and science, he stressed the importance of education beyond just academics and recommended that students maintain balanced daily routines.

Advising students on time management, he suggested incorporating sports, TV, and study time, emphasizing that education should not be solely linked to intelligence. He urged students to seek guidance from educators and parents, giving their best in pursuing careers, while emphasizing effort over outcomes.

Addressing exam stress, Patel advised resilience against stress and anxiety, encouraging early morning study habits and hard work. He affirmed that the youth are pivotal in achieving PM Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' urging their contribution to this goal through 'Viksit Gujarat.'

Minister Praful Pansheriya acknowledged PM Modi's transformative influence, reassuring students facing board examinations that fears of failure are unwarranted. Through 'Pariksha Pe Charcha,' PM Modi has eased student anxieties, promoting resilience and positive thinking, using examples of renowned figures who overcame early setbacks.

