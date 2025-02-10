Srjanam Unveiled: Revolutionizing Biomedical Waste Management

In a significant step towards sustainable waste management, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday unveiled the 'Srjanam' biomedical waste conversion rig at AIIMS, New Delhi. Developed by the CSIR-NIIST in Thiruvananthapuram, the innovative system marks a major breakthrough in disposing of hazardous biomedical waste responsibly.

'Srjanam offers a cost-effective and greener alternative to traditional incineration methods,' stated the minister's office. This automated system efficiently breaks down and neutralizes toxic waste such as blood, urine, and other laboratory disposables without the need for high-energy incinerators, simplifying the waste disposal process to make it both economical and safe.

The system, which can handle 400 kg of waste per day, is lauded for its unique ability to neutralize foul odors, making waste management more manageable. Officials confirm that Srjanam's technology has been validated for antimicrobial effectiveness and non-toxic properties, and will soon be ready for widespread implementation pending necessary approvals.

Spearheading this push towards innovative environmental solutions, Minister Singh emphasized the crucial role of technology in promoting sustainable healthcare practices. 'This marks a key milestone in waste management, offering a scalable, low-cost solution, potentially benefitting healthcare institutions nationwide,' he remarked.

Dr. C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, highlighted Srjanam's efficiency, stating it 'provides a safe, efficient solution to biomedical waste management.' Dr. VK Paul from NITI Aayog also conveyed his enthusiasm for the project, noting that the technology significantly reduces environmental impact while enhancing safety for healthcare workers and the public.

AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas affirmed the importance of collaborative scientific efforts in tackling biomedical waste disposal issues. He stated, 'Srjanam's development demonstrates AIIMS, New Delhi's commitment to sustainable healthcare and environmental protection.'

