Left Menu

Srjanam Unveiled: Revolutionizing Biomedical Waste Management

Union Minister Jitendra Singh launched Srjanam, a biomedical waste conversion rig at AIIMS, New Delhi. Developed by CSIR-NIIST, Srjanam offers a cost-effective, automated solution for waste disposal without incineration. It promises safer handling and scalable application across healthcare institutions, marking a milestone in sustainable waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:16 IST
Srjanam Unveiled: Revolutionizing Biomedical Waste Management
The inauguration of the biomedical waste plant Srjanam at AIIMS New Delhi (Photo/AIIMS) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step towards sustainable waste management, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday unveiled the 'Srjanam' biomedical waste conversion rig at AIIMS, New Delhi. Developed by the CSIR-NIIST in Thiruvananthapuram, the innovative system marks a major breakthrough in disposing of hazardous biomedical waste responsibly.

'Srjanam offers a cost-effective and greener alternative to traditional incineration methods,' stated the minister's office. This automated system efficiently breaks down and neutralizes toxic waste such as blood, urine, and other laboratory disposables without the need for high-energy incinerators, simplifying the waste disposal process to make it both economical and safe.

The system, which can handle 400 kg of waste per day, is lauded for its unique ability to neutralize foul odors, making waste management more manageable. Officials confirm that Srjanam's technology has been validated for antimicrobial effectiveness and non-toxic properties, and will soon be ready for widespread implementation pending necessary approvals.

Spearheading this push towards innovative environmental solutions, Minister Singh emphasized the crucial role of technology in promoting sustainable healthcare practices. 'This marks a key milestone in waste management, offering a scalable, low-cost solution, potentially benefitting healthcare institutions nationwide,' he remarked.

Dr. C Anandharamakrishnan, Director of CSIR-NIIST, highlighted Srjanam's efficiency, stating it 'provides a safe, efficient solution to biomedical waste management.' Dr. VK Paul from NITI Aayog also conveyed his enthusiasm for the project, noting that the technology significantly reduces environmental impact while enhancing safety for healthcare workers and the public.

AIIMS Director Dr. M Srinivas affirmed the importance of collaborative scientific efforts in tackling biomedical waste disposal issues. He stated, 'Srjanam's development demonstrates AIIMS, New Delhi's commitment to sustainable healthcare and environmental protection.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025